Ron Johnson Blames Trump Shooting On Critical Race Theory

In the Senate there are not too many Senators as ludicrous, corrupt and moronic as Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, but he was on CNN with Jake Tapper to prove my point.

.

I'm not sure why Tapper broached the topic with this creep, but he asked about the degree of political divisiveness in the country.

TAPPER: Most Americans do love their country. One thing that I have found upsetting, if I can editorialize for one second, is the degree to which so many Americans claim to love their country but hate their fellow Americans. And I'm not talking about Republicans or Democrats, I'm just, I see it everywhere. Everywhere and I'm wondering if that's something that concerns you too. JOHNSON: It does. That's what I said. The greatest threat to our nation right now is we're horribly divided. But again, in general, we share the same goals. So why are we so divided?

Johnson almost sounds normal, but wait for it.

JOHNSON: Well, there are political figures, there are political groups, I would argue that's what identity politics is about, that's what critical race theory is about. So there are people who are purposely trying to divide us for political advantage. Resist it. Don't let them get away with it. And again, start talking to each other.

His response left my mouth open. Jake Tapper did not push back at all at Johnson's scurrilous remarks. He just nodded along like he was a hostage to the absurdity of his claim.

In the summer of 2021, Republicans and the MAGA cult latched on to the LGBTQ+ community, schoolteachers, and the African-American community and pilloried them with hate-filled lies and ridiculous analogies. They claimed that being taught slavery in school was teaching their children to hate America and hate themselves. "Diversity" became the new bastardized term Republicans used to attack the Black community.

And what Christian nationalist evangelicals have been doing to the gay community for decades was bad, but ratcheting up the hate in the Biden years, they claimed teachers were telling kids to change their sexual identities. They should all be put in prison for their slander and libel.

It's the haters that blame everyone else for their hate.