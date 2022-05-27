Johnson: School Shooting Due To CRT, Wokeness

Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) is a very clever man. After all, it was RoJo and only RoJo that figured out that COVID vaccines cause AIDS and that the only cure to COVID was Listerine mouthwash. Now, he's figured out what is the cause behind all of these mass shootings and why sensible gun laws just won't work to fix the problem. It's the wokeness, stupid!

“This is a society-wide problem, a society-wide sickness that is not going to be solved by some gun law, additional gun laws here in Washington, D.C.,” the Oshkosh Republican told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto. Asked whether stiffer background checks could curb future school shootings, Johnson said people will always fall through the cracks. He added he believed some people shouldn’t have guns but questioned how that determination might be made. “The solution lies in stronger families, more supportive communities, I would argue renewed faith,” he said. “We’ve lost that. We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools. Now we’re teaching wokeness. We’re indoctrinating our children with things like CRT, telling, you know, some children they’re not equal to others and they’re the cause of other people’s problems.”

Cavuto came back with a softball question that was undoubtedly previously worked out with RoJo and designed to let his inner conspiracy theorist flag fly:

Cavuto pushed back, saying school shootings have been going on long before “wokeness” and critical race theory. “I think CRT has been going on under the radar for quite some time as well,” Johnson said. “Wokeness has been, liberal indoctrination has been. This is a much larger issue than what a simple new gun law’s going to, it’s not going to solve it, it’s not going to solve it.”

It's so clear now! Those evil liberals have been pushing CRT, aka history, on the unsuspecting masses for so long just in order to cause mass shootings, which would lead to sensible gun laws! Will those villains stop at nothing!

I told you he was clever. But we've known that since 2010 when RoJo taught us that global climate change is due to sunspots.

