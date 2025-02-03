Hedge Funds Shorting Stocks Over Yambo's Crazy Tariffs

Hedge funds have bet billions of dollars against Rambo’s America amid concerns of a market crash. Via The Telegraph:

Data from Goldman Sachs show there has been a surge in “short” bets against US stocks, meaning traders will make money when they fall in value, in a sign of growing concerns about the market.

In January, investors have placed 10 times more bets on US stocks falling than equivalent bets that shares in leading American companies would rise, the investment bank said. It suggests many traders are sitting on huge profits from the chaos earlier this week, when shares in big tech stocks slumped following a panic over the success of rival Chinese AI DeepSeek.

The increase in short bets marks a major turnaround in sentiment from November, when hedge funds piled into long bets on US stocks, predicting they would rise.