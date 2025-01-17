Biden Pushes Out Funds Ahead Of Yambo's Inauguration

Ya gotta love it: The Biden administration has pushed out nearly all available funds from the signature climate and economic laws as the White House works to ensure his work survives the incoming Trump administration. Via USAToday:

The federal government has awarded 99% of existing grant funding for clean energy, infrastructure and manufacturing projects, totaling about $750 billion, according to a new 75-page White House report obtained by USA TODAY that breaks down the spending before Biden leaves office Monday. The distributed funds include only money available through the 2024 fiscal year ‒ underscoring Biden's reliance on the Trump team to maintain future spending.

Biden will discuss the progress report ‒ which outlines what Biden calls "the most significant investment in America since the New Deal" ‒ during remarks Friday afternoon to mayors gathered in Washington for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting. It's currently scheduled to be Biden's final public address before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Monday.

"We are now better positioned than any nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century," Biden says in the report.