Pete Buttigieg Dismantles Fox News Over Infrastructure Plan

The new Transportation Secretary is NOT letting FoxQ and other right-wing propaganda networks frame the debate on infrastructure spending. Go Pete!
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made mincemeat out the Fox News attacks on Biden's infrastructure and jobs plan over the weekend.

This is how it's done.

Fox News decided what they believe "should and should not" be called infrastructure and and claimed that only 5.6% of Biden's new plan "qualifies."

The opposition research network has decided that only roads and bridges qualify as infrastructure.

Buttigieg said, "We're talking about roads and bridges. Were talking about airports and ports."

He continued, "We're talking about things like the grid. I don't know why anybody would say it's a mistake to invest in the [national power] grid after we just witnessed in Texas."

Millions of people suffered without power and water because of Texas' refusal to upgrade its power grid.

Buttigieg then explained how much-needed monies are going into broadband so that finally every American will have wide access to high-speed internet.

"Good infrastructure planning is always about looking to the future. Railroads were futuristic infrastructure until we built them.

He remarked in the Eisenhower era they worked on electrification which sounded newfangled at the time.

"It's time to prepare for the future." he said.

Not letting FoxQ and other right-wing propaganda networks frame the debate on any spending bill whether it's on healthcare, COVID relief, infrastructure, jobs, etc, is critical.

Pete Buttigieg is up to the job.

