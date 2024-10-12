Pete Buttigieg DESTROYS Republican D-BAG On LIVE TV!

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thoroughly humiliated another congressional MAGA mook.
By Cliff SchecterOctober 12, 2024

Why do Republicans never learn? Are they really this stupid (don't bother to answer)? In another viral moment, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thoroughly humiliated another congressional MAGA mook who thought he could take Pete on during a live, televised hearing. Oops.

Within 30 seconds the GOP tool was a sputtering mess who honestly looked like he might start to cry (I'm seriously not exaggerating). Ya see, Pete Buttigieg is..better than them. Smarter, quicker, wittier, more personable. Yet, thankfully, Republicans just keep on trying. A epic must watch!!!

Discussion

