Oh Lordy, There Are Receipts: Gaetz Venmo Transactions Are Out

What's His Name is not backing down over his scandal-plagued pick for Attorney General; Gaetz quickly resigned from Congress, but only to put an end to an investigation over alleged sex trafficking, including with a high school girl. Noticeably, QAnon pedo-hunters are quiet about the statutory rape of a 17-year-old. More news is exploding, which is probably why Gaetz's enablers, who, the former Florida congressman, could clear himself if the allegations are false, do not want the Ethics report released.

The Independent reports:

Matt Gaetz allegedly paid more than $10,000 to women who later became witnesses in sexual misconduct investigations by members of Congress and the Department of Justice, a report claims. The now-former Republican congressman made 27 Venmo and PayPal payments with descriptive memos like "being awesome" and "being my friend," some of which were allegedly used in transactions for sex, according to records obtained by ABC News. The receipts, which were said to have been displayed during closed-door testimony in a House Ethics Committee probe, reflect transitions between July 2017 and January 2019, when Gaetz was a newly elected representative.

"Love you" was included in the notes to some recipients.

The payments — which total $10,224.02 — range from $100 to more than $700 each, according to ABC News. Descriptions in the "notes" sections of the Venmo payments say they are for a "car deductible," a "gift," "refreshments," or "travel" — including "travel + xtra 4 u." Others include "love you" or emoji for a ticket, a hug, and a wrapped gift.

This image of Gaetz's payments is insane:

It's not a Russian spy ring. It's a Justice Department graphic showing Venmo payments to girls by Gaetz and Greenberg.

The DOJ's diagram of Matt Gaetz Venmo transactions shows that Gaetz transferred $24,000 in payments to one account

Another one of Gaetz's "travel" transactions in early January 2019 appears to converge with his alleged arrangements for both women to fly to New York for sex and to accompany him to an appearance on Fox News, according to the women's attorney, Joel Leppard.

This sums it up because MAGA was more concerned about Kamala Harris's previous employment at McDonald's years ago:

I see how that works, yes. Do you?

And there were witnesses to Gaetz's alleged statutory rape of the high school girl, but Republicans don't want any more 'disgusting details' coming out on What's His Name's pick for Attorney General.