Ron Johnson Takes Wild Shots At Vaccines

Sen Ron Johnson went on Newsmax on Thursday morning to talk about TACO Trump's big budget busting bullshit bill when one of the hosts asked him if he was going to run for a fourth term. RoJo's answer was off the deep end, as is usual for him lately:

HOST: Do you have any idea when you would make a decision like that? Because obviously running for the Senate in a purple state is definitely not an easy or cheap experience. RoJO: I've learned you never say never. My preference was only served two terms, but then nobody else was advocating for the vaccine injured. That was a big part of my decision run for a third term. Listen, I want to concentrate on this moment. This is our chance to reset the federal government spending, to try and dial it back. And I'll decide later.

That's funny. He never mentioned the "vaccine injured" when he announced he was breaking his promise - one of many - to run for a third term. That was probably due to the fact that the vaccine was still new and there were no people claiming to be hurt by it. Just a bunch of whiners who were scared of needles, addicted to sheep dewormer, or whatever.

As stupid as that comment was, it didn't hold a candle to the idiocy RoJo was spewing on Wednesday. RoJo attended an event at the Milwaukee Press Club and really went full-fledged anti-vaxxer. When asked for his opinion about Wisconsin's requirement for children to receive MMR vaccines, he threw science out the window altogether and tied the vaccines to autism:

Asked if he favored lifting this requirement, Johnson said, "I think we ought to. I think we ought to get some — a lot more — science on this and be able to ask the questions we haven't even been able to ask before. … I guess we just accept this dramatic increase in chronic illness and autism." Does the senator believe there is a link between vaccinations and autism? "I think it's entirely possible," Johnson said.

I know, I know. A mountain of studies exist showing this to be absolutely false, but yet RoJo just had to go there anyway. However, that wasn't even the most stupid thing he said. This was made even caused me to have a spit take:

Johnson told reporters that he believes many childhood illnesses, including measles, have been eradicated through better hygiene and sanitation, not just vaccines. "I'm not denying vaccines didn't help eradicate some of these things, but we really improved public health (and) improved sanitation," he said. Johnson said more effort should be placed on treatment, not vaccines. He said vaccines have become widespread because of the immunity given to manufacturers.

Excuse me, but WTAF! There is no better treatment for any disease than prevention. Is RoJo the chair of the secret Republican death panel or something? That has to be one the most irresponsible statements he has ever made.

If only they could come up with a vaccine and treatment for stupidity and being batshit crazy. Things would be a lot better in this country if they could do that.

H/T to Aaron Rupar for the video