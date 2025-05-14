Ron Johnson Wants To Slash Spending At Our Expense

Wisconsin's dumb senator, Ron Johnson, went on to News Nation to complain about the current GOP budget bill. He said that the bill isn't serious because it doesn't cut spending nearly enough to satisfy him.

HOST: Are you disappointed in Republicans here in Washington? I mean, meager rounding error. That doesn't sound like bold or any sort of change that you might seem proud of. ROJO: I've always been disappointed of the uni-party. We've got big spenders in our party too. Listen, it's always easy to spend money, especially when it's not yours. It's very easy to always cut taxes. It's very difficult politically to be the guy who says, we can't go to Disney World. We can't afford that. We've got this massive structural deficit. And by the way, according to CBO, we're going to add about $22 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. Go from $37 trillion in debt to $58, $59 over $60 trillion. It's completely unsustainable. This is our one opportunity. Again, Democrats won't help us. They have no problem with that. Republicans have to be the party of fiscal conservatives in control.And right now, we're not.

Someone really needs to break the news to RoJo that the Disney World that the nation cannot afford is the GOP tax scams. The 2017 GOP tax scam added one to two trillion dollars to the national deficit. The current bill that the GOP is fighting over would add nearly another four trillion dollars.

Don't hold your breath for RoJo do the right thing and say forgo the tax cuts. Instead, RoJo wants to go straight for the nation's jugular by cutting the lifeline for millions of Americans - Medicaid:

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is warning that congressional Republicans’ budget framework will fail to gain support without deeper federal spending reductions. And he is suggesting concerns from his GOP colleagues over cuts to programs like Medicaid are complicating the process. “The mistake people are making is they’re looking at programs that spend tens, hundreds of billions of dollars, ‘We can’t touch that, can’t touch that, can’t touch that.’” Johnson, Wisconsin’s highest-ranking Republican, said on May 5. “I would go through 2,400 lines and go, ‘Justify spending.’”

In fact, RoJo wants to go to Tax Cut World so bad that he's willing to play cutthroat with his fellow Republicans:

Some members have said they would consider work requirements for Medicaid. Other proposals include putting a cap on federal Medicaid payments to certain states. Still, Johnson said it was a “mistake” for Republicans to single out programs that should not be cut. He said he would like to see Congress "eliminate the fraud" in Medicaid. He made similar comments recently to Fox News. Asked what he tells colleagues concerned changes to Medicaid could hurt their 2026 races, Johnson responded: “They ought to think about the country first and how this level of spending is completely unsustainable.”

Not only is RoJo a stupid asshole, he's greedy af, too! Not a winning combination in anyone's book.