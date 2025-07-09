GOP Senator Wants To Take Even More Out Of Medicaid

Sen Ron Johnson did an interview with Politico, at which time he said that he wanted to take a "second bite" out of Medicaid. He also said that he had commitments from leadership and the White House to let him do just that:

“I think I pretty well have a commitment. They’re going to do that,” Johnson told reporters of the prospects that Republicans will reconsider a provision that would end the federal government’s 90 percent cost share of funding for new enrollees in states that expanded Medicaid under the Democrats’ 2010 health care law. Johnson added that he ended up voting for Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” largely because he was given assurances of the proposed cuts, despite his significant concerns about the deficit projections under the bill. “Another reason why I definitely had to vote ‘yes,’ I would have just dealt myself out of being involved in that process. And I wanted to be highly involved in that process,” said Johnson of the potential to include the Medicaid expansion cost-sharing cuts in a second party-line bill later this year. “That’s where I gained a fair amount of confidence from the White House, the President, our leadership, that we will have a second bite of the apple.”

RoJo's scheme is based on the plan forwarded by the human-sized naked mole-rat, Sen Rick Scott. I don't think that RoJo is going to have a chance in getting it off the ground, given how much trouble they had getting the first cuts through.

The thing is that I keep thinking about all the times that RoJo tried to lie about his desire to cut Medicaid. The only thing I'm not sure of is whether RoJo is being Trump's little bitch, Putin's little bitch, or just a freelance little bitch.