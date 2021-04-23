Friday News Dump: RonJohn Asks Why We Encourage People To Get Vaccines, And Other News

Wow. Ron Johnson sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people,” arguing their distribution should be “limited” to the most vulnerable... and asking, “if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?”https://t.co/ZoClgApM6d
— Sam Stein (@samstein) April 23, 2021
Ron Johnson has not heard of 2 things.
1. The more people are vaccinated, the fewer people disease can transmit to (herd immunity)
2. The more disease transmits the more likely variants that escape vaccine efficacy and endanger everyone (Variants) https://t.co/JXyK3ueCPw
— Spam Again (@Isitvalid) April 23, 2021
"Ron Johnson" I know where he is going on this one. Because of his inability to perform his duty as a man he is fearful that the vaccine will exacerbate his impotence. pic.twitter.com/DyopFmCvJN
— Mannaggia ! (@punteggio1) April 23, 2021
Biden wasn't even sworn in when Republicans began plotting ways to use the border as a political attack | Via Politico https://t.co/CCv1UT4Jof
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) April 23, 2021
A Florida couple attempted to host a two-day wedding celebration at a mansion they didn't have permission to use, and when the owner found out about it on the day of their planned nuptials, he called the police. https://t.co/lhlMPisQky
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 23, 2021
this is villainous, insane, and terrible for the environment
Idaho Senate Approves Bill to Kill 90 Percent of State’s Wolves https://t.co/JyjQkjFIfT
— John Cole (@Johngcole) April 23, 2021
I hope you all learned your lesson the last time you decided to recall a governor and replace him with a celebrity. https://t.co/jpdO9qI28V
— HawaiiDelilah™ -- Fully Vaxxed -- (@HawaiiDelilah) April 23, 2021
A Blogger's Farewell https://t.co/6TgxMETPym
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) April 23, 2021
Journalists should call racism racism, a lie a lie, and a climate emergency a climate emergency https://t.co/CPml9no90P By @markfischetti on @sciam
— Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) April 20, 2021
I don't know, guys. I think Gutfeld! is really starting to hit its stride. These comedy segments just keep getting better and better. pic.twitter.com/9zi5ksQjS9
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 22, 2021
.@TeamPelosi's massive fundraising haul is a direct testament to Democrats' grassroots, political & financial prowess that will #HoldTheHouse for Democrats! pic.twitter.com/oQtUEg14r4
— Georgie (@jorge_aguilarDC) April 23, 2021
Eventually the contradictions between the GOP agenda and its current coalition will become untenable, Republicans just seem intent on white-knuckling it until they get to that point. https://t.co/5ZMRzYrurI
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) April 23, 2021
As much as I appreciate the changes Disney is making on their own merits... if it all makes this guy miserable, that's just icing on the cake. https://t.co/fg6XeRKCu1
— David Avallone (@DAvallone) April 23, 2021
City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency https://t.co/EGCPf20ZNY
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 23, 2021
Trump relocating to New Jersey after Mar-A-Lago closes for summer: Sources https://t.co/xLF5SMFrGa
— Thomas Kaine (@thomaskaine5) April 23, 2021
“I promised snacks.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave reporters homemade chocolate chip cookies, courtesy of her mother -in-law, after Friday's briefing. pic.twitter.com/7XxY36k1PP
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 23, 2021
Biden is set to formally propose tax changes he ran on in 2020; the proposed high-end income tax rate would be the same as it was under Clinton and Obama. Axios calls them “eye-popping.” https://t.co/nhPYpGPgLY
— Media Matters (@mmfa) April 23, 2021
Encourage Austin to vote YES on democracy props D, E & H.
Vote YES on prop C to ensure greater police accountability.
Vote NO on Prop B. The answer to homelessness is not camping nor is it criminalizing those experiencing homelessness. Address the causes & fund the solutions. pic.twitter.com/ctwoF4nt8g
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 23, 2021
Potentially the biggest vaccine news of the year — perhaps even the decade or century. Malaria kills more than a million ppl a year and impoverishes tens of millions more. https://t.co/jSWYLFQ2iJ
— Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) April 23, 2021
U.K. Far Right, Lifted by Trump, Now Turns to Russia https://t.co/M04mie2smd
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 23, 2021
Leave it to the NRA to spend $2 million on lobbying in the midst of a bankruptcy trial. Doesn’t sound like a bankrupt organization to us. https://t.co/XdAXb6x9iW
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 23, 2021
Cops Stop Fellow Officer From Punching Handcuffed Woman
There are not many jobs out there where you can punch a handcuffed woman in the face multiple times and receive no repercussions. Why do I feel like some sociopaths become cops just so they can do shit like this? pic.twitter.com/YJvtcJupKx
— Strictly (@StrictlyChristo) April 23, 2021
DEPT. OF 'WHY THE HELL IS IT STILL SNOWING IN APRIL?'
archie, who was rescued just last week meets his grandma, who has been in the hospital for over 6 weeks. it's like they were meant to heal each other
(Kelly Cassidy FB) pic.twitter.com/DUCUpyYuC8
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 23, 2021
the grab itself is an outstanding display of skill.
THE FRAME JOB, HOWEVER, IS ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL. A+ pic.twitter.com/KRbpJY2Sjf
— Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) April 22, 2021
OK THEN KYLIE IRVING !!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/j1RP5FoOgA
— Wizard Kelly’s Camera-Man (@SorryFaTheTruth) April 21, 2021
“Snake!”🤣😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/NxewYrrf8c
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 21, 2021
Security cameras caught something pretty amazing.
We don’t deserve dogs... pic.twitter.com/kLnRmZ4xDk
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 20, 2021
He’s so fancy... with that little spin! 😁 pic.twitter.com/afSIbsieCb
— 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝓽𝔂 (@BettyB919) April 20, 2021
Being a kid is underrated.
How many? Incredible... pic.twitter.com/JtjF2Q3fHC
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 19, 2021
Set the ice machine to ottermatic pic.twitter.com/SlnwvOpIHs
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) April 15, 2021
