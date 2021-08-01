Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ron Johnson Supports Vaccine Mandate For 'Incredibly Deadly' Virus!

But not COVID-19. With more than 600,000 Americans dead from COVID, one wonders what qualifies as "incredibly deadly" in RoJo's alleged mind.
By Ed Scarce
15 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Wisconsin's Ron Johnson is probably the stupidest man in the U.S. Senate these days, and he proved it again on Friday night on Fox News, spreading more dangerous misinformation to Fox viewers. Apparently, a disease that shuts down the economy and kills hundreds of thousands of Americans is not deadly enough for Wisconsin's embarrassment.

In this brief one-minute clip, Ron Johnson dismisses COVID as not deadly enough for him; compares it to the flu (again); and then starts some twaddle about the benefits of a drug that is mostly used to control roundworms in house pets and livestock.

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said he would support a vaccine mandate for an "incredibly deadly disease," but said he would not support such a mandate for COVID-19.

"No," Johnson said during a Friday evening appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" when asked whether he would ever support any sort of vaccine mandate. "Not unless there's some incredibly deadly disease. I mean much higher infection-fatality rates than we have with COVID."

"We don't know the final infection-fatality rate, but right now it's looking like it's not going to be much more than double a bad season of flu," he added.

Define "double," Ron. We'll wait.

The CDC estimates about 34,000 died from the flu in the 2018-19 flu season. By contrast, about 613,000 have died from COVID so far, according to Johns Hopkins,

So, not only is Ron Johnson incredibly stupid, he's also really bad at math.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team