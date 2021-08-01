Ron Johnson Supports Vaccine Mandate For 'Incredibly Deadly' Virus!

Wisconsin's Ron Johnson is probably the stupidest man in the U.S. Senate these days, and he proved it again on Friday night on Fox News, spreading more dangerous misinformation to Fox viewers. Apparently, a disease that shuts down the economy and kills hundreds of thousands of Americans is not deadly enough for Wisconsin's embarrassment.

In this brief one-minute clip, Ron Johnson dismisses COVID as not deadly enough for him; compares it to the flu (again); and then starts some twaddle about the benefits of a drug that is mostly used to control roundworms in house pets and livestock.

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said he would support a vaccine mandate for an "incredibly deadly disease," but said he would not support such a mandate for COVID-19. "No," Johnson said during a Friday evening appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" when asked whether he would ever support any sort of vaccine mandate. "Not unless there's some incredibly deadly disease. I mean much higher infection-fatality rates than we have with COVID." "We don't know the final infection-fatality rate, but right now it's looking like it's not going to be much more than double a bad season of flu," he added.

Define "double," Ron. We'll wait.

The CDC estimates about 34,000 died from the flu in the 2018-19 flu season. By contrast, about 613,000 have died from COVID so far, according to Johns Hopkins,

So, not only is Ron Johnson incredibly stupid, he's also really bad at math.