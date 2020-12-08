Ron Johnson Beclowns His Committee For Trump, Hosting Anti-Vax 'Doctor'

It's well known history that Wisconsin Dumb Senator, Ron Johnson, habitually uses his investigative committee for political purposes, such as multiple investigations in BENGHAZI!!!, Hillary Clinton's emails and Hunter Biden being some of the most outstanding examples.

But on Tuesday, he leads his committee into a whole new farcical pursuit to disprove science and promote right wing quackery with "an investigation" into the COVID-19 vaccine versus the wackadoodle ideas promoted by Trump and his syndicate. Witnesses include a rabid anti-vaxxer and all the other quacks, conspiracists and crackpots he could find.

From the New York Times:

In an interview on Monday, he said that while he supported widespread vaccination and masking, he believed that many of his colleagues had been too deferential to a public health establishment that, because of its obsession with finding a vaccine and lack of experience treating coronavirus patients, had undermined, neglected and even “censored” other potential treatments that he believes could help. “We have grossly overreacted to this,” Mr. Johnson said of the virus. “We have not been smart. We should have isolated the sick, protected the vulnerable and then the rest of us carry on with our lives as safely as possible.” Mr. Johnson’s lead witness on Tuesday, Dr. Jane M. Orient, has cast doubts on coronavirus vaccines and has pushed for the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug pushed by Mr. Trump, as a treatment. She helps run a group that believes government vaccine mandates violate human rights. Another, the Washington cardiologist Ramin Oskoui, said on Fox News last month that it was “settled science” that “social distancing doesn’t work, quarantining doesn’t work, masks don’t work.” On the contrary, it is settled science that all three are effective in limiting the spread of the virus.

It is such foolishness that the Democrats are considering a boycott and several Republicans are going to be conveniently absent so as not even give anyone that the perception that they support RoJo's tomfoolery.

The part that will leave the gentle reader both flabbergasted and gobsmacked isn't that RoJo is even holding this hearing in the first place or all the BS artists that he's called in. The real kicker is that RoJo, of all people, ought to know better.

RoJo, who almost never wears a mask, was exposed in mid-September to someone who was thought to have the virus. He claims that he tested twice during those two weeks and both tests were negative and he went back to Washington at the end of the month.

Just days later, he was again exposed to someone that had tested positive for COVID-19. RoJo got tested again and this time he tested positive for the virus. Fortunately for him, it appears to have been an extremely mild case.

As a preview to his selfishness and idiocy towards the virus, RoJo knowing that he had been exposed but before the test results came back, attending a fundraiser. God only knows how many people he might have infected that night.

Despite all of that, and flying in the face of his claim that he supports wearing a face mask, RoJo said that he was still dead set against making face masks mandatory. He also minimized the fact that he exposed numerous people needlessly:

Asked whether he was told to self-quarantine after getting tested and while awaiting results, Johnson said there was “no reason to do so.” “I’m not sick,” he said. “I have no symptoms. I certainly didn’t anticipate testing positive, so there was no reason to quarantine.”

The only bright sides to all this is that he has only two more years in office before voters have the chance to finally oust him from office. A popular Democratic candidate, Tom Reynolds, has already announced that he will challenge RoJo.

Hopefully, RoJo won't be as much of a ratfucker for those two years, once Trump is dragged out, kicking and screaming, from the White House and hopefully led straight to a jail cell.