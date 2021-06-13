Politics
YouTube Suspends Ron Johnson For A Week

YouTube suspended Ron Johnson for posting medical misinformation after sharing a video of him spreading the usual anti-vax BS.
YouTube Suspends Ron Johnson For A Week
Image from: Getty Images - Chip Somodevilla

Qanon Ron Johnson was suspended by YouTube for seven days for violating their Terms of Service, namely spreading medical misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine:

A YouTube spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other outlets Friday: "We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus."

According to a copy of its policy statement: "YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19."

Johnson's office said the comments were flagged from his Milwaukee Press Club appearance on June 3, in which he criticized the Trump and Biden administrations for "not only ignoring but working against robust research (on) the use of cheap, generic drugs to be repurposed for early treatment of COVID."

To make a long story short, QAnon Ron received this consequence for pushing debunked "cures," such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

Not only did QAnon Ron get himself in hot water, YouTube pulled the entire taped appearance from the Milwaukee Press Club's channel by Friday night.

QAnon Ron did what he does in these types of situations. He hit the pity pot, claiming "censorship:"

“YouTube’s ongoing COVID censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power," he said. "Big Tech and mainstream media believe they are smarter than medical doctors who have devoted their lives to science and use their skills to save lives. They have decided there is only one medical viewpoint allowed and it is the viewpoint dictated by government agencies."

Even this absurd statement seems almost rational when compared to the batsh*t crazy tweet he issued about the suspension, in which he wondered how many lives would be lost due to this so-called censorship:

It should be noted that Johnson was well aware of the site's policies, because YouTube had already pulled down two videos from the sham vaccine hearing he held last year.

