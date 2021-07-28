Politics
Anti-Vaxxers Take It To A New Level Of Denial, Paranoia

Anti-vaxxers are now in denial that family members are in the hospital, dying of COVID. They claim it's all part of a government conspiracy.
We have seen how the wingnuts and MAGAts, but I repeat myself, have first been in denial that COVID was really a thing. Then they tried to say that it was no worse than the flu. Since the vaccines started rolling out and are more readily obtained, they have turned their sights on that, claiming such wild conspiracy theories that it will mutate a person's body that it contains a 5G chip to that it's not really effective against the Democratic hoax virus.

And now they have hit a new level of denial and paranoia - not believing that loved ones are in the hospital, dying of the virus:

Speaking to the Daily Mail Doctor Jones said: "I’ve had some very hard-line anti-vaxxers and Covid-deniers.

"I’ve heard of family members who refuse to believe their loved one was dying of Covid.

"They thought doctors were colluding with the Government and making it up.

"Some are convinced their loved ones are actually suffering non-Covid-related pneumonia.

But that's not even the worst of it:

It has been reported that a London-based emergency medicine consultant claimed that a patient had requested that his death certificate if he were to succumb to the disease, should not mention the word Covid.

The consultant said: "It’s totally baffling.

It's gotten to the point where I'm starting to believe that the American Psychiatric Association should diagnose it and classify it as a new form of psychiatric illness.

