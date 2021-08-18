Media Bites
Christian Radio Host And Vaccine Skeptic Dies From COVID

Dr Jimmy DeYoung Sr asked, "Could this vaccine be another form of government control of the people?" I guess he got his answer.
In February, Deyoung interviewed Sam Rohrer, a businessman and former politician who once ran for Governor of Pennsylvania and U.S, Senate, losing the Republican primary in both cases. Rohrer has since gone into the more lucrative world of conservative advocacy and religious hucksterism. The interview was quite long, but you'll get a taste of the conspiracy theories Rohrer was promoting in the clip above, and apparently, DeYoung agreeing with.

Source: Daily Beast

A religious radio broadcaster who spread disinformation about the coronavirus vaccines was killed by the virus Sunday. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7 with COVID-19 complications, according to his wife Judy, who also contracted the virus. In February, DeYoung published an interview promoting the conspiracy theories that the Pfizer vaccine would make women sterile and that world governments were using the virus and vaccine to centralize power. DeYoung’s guest at the time, Sam Rohrer, said that very few people who were infected lost their lives, calling the vaccine only a “purported solution” and “not truly a vaccine.”

Both host and guest encouraged listeners to read conspiracy-minded materials on the coronavirus vaccine, with DeYoung asking, “Could this vaccine be another form of government control of the people?”

