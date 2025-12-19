Jeffries Mocks Administration: 'The Ship Be Sinking, It's Over'

He ridiculed Trump as the “Titanic” and marveled that people still aren’t jumping ship – yet.
By Susie MadrakDecember 19, 2025

I do like this version of Hakeem Jeffries. Publicly ridicule Trump, every chance you get! I'm tired of seeing this brain-addled old man treated as a credible leader of the country. Via Mediaite:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) went off on the Trump administration on Thursday, ramping up his regular attacks on Republicans by mocking President Donald Trump as the “Titanic” and marveling that people still aren’t jumping ship – yet.

“The Republicans are losers. Why are you bending the knee at this point in time? It’s not clear to you that, as Michael Ray Richardson, the great former New York Knick, once said, ‘the ship be sinking, it’s over.’ This is the Titanic. I don’t get it,” Jeffries said at one point during his presser on Capitol Hill.

“You have a reaction to this board vote today to change the Kennedy Center name to the Trump Kennedy Center?” a reporter asked Jeffries.

The New York Democrat answered with a lengthy rant, “With respect to the latest foolishness to come out of the Trump administration, I mean, it really seems to me at this point that Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about the prospects of the country and the Republican Party. The notion Donald Trump has spent more time on the golf course than trying to keep health care affordable for the American people or drive down the high cost of living, in and of itself, is extraordinary. But then we layer on top of that—he can find $40 billion to bail out Argentina. He’s trying to extort $230 million from the Department of Justice. He literally has ordered the destruction of the East Wing of the White House. At the same time, he says the affordability crisis is a hoax.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon