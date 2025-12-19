Jeffries Mocks Administration: 'The Ship Be Sinking, It's Over'

I do like this version of Hakeem Jeffries. Publicly ridicule Trump, every chance you get! I'm tired of seeing this brain-addled old man treated as a credible leader of the country. Via Mediaite:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) went off on the Trump administration on Thursday, ramping up his regular attacks on Republicans by mocking President Donald Trump as the “Titanic” and marveling that people still aren’t jumping ship – yet.

“The Republicans are losers. Why are you bending the knee at this point in time? It’s not clear to you that, as Michael Ray Richardson, the great former New York Knick, once said, ‘the ship be sinking, it’s over.’ This is the Titanic. I don’t get it,” Jeffries said at one point during his presser on Capitol Hill.

“You have a reaction to this board vote today to change the Kennedy Center name to the Trump Kennedy Center?” a reporter asked Jeffries.

The New York Democrat answered with a lengthy rant, “With respect to the latest foolishness to come out of the Trump administration, I mean, it really seems to me at this point that Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about the prospects of the country and the Republican Party. The notion Donald Trump has spent more time on the golf course than trying to keep health care affordable for the American people or drive down the high cost of living, in and of itself, is extraordinary. But then we layer on top of that—he can find $40 billion to bail out Argentina. He’s trying to extort $230 million from the Department of Justice. He literally has ordered the destruction of the East Wing of the White House. At the same time, he says the affordability crisis is a hoax.”