Lewandowski: The First Rat To Jump ONTO A Sinking Ship

Slimebag Corey Lewandowski was a disrespectful and obnoxious witness when brought before the House Judiciary Committee last month. He mouthed off when asked any question, sneered at Democrats and even admitted - proudly - that he lies to the press. It was widely believed that he was going to parlay his visit into a jumping off point to a potential Senate run. Politico is now reporting that he may do a complete 180 and return to the White House to run the Impeachment War Room.

Lewandowski was a guest on a local radio show in New Hampshire on Tuesday and told the host that "it's fair" to say he is reconsidering a potential Senate run so that he could potentially return to his role as Donald Trump's pitbull.

Lewandowski said:

"As much as I think I would be a great fighter for the people of New Hampshire, and one U.S. senator can make a difference, it is my priority to make sure the president of United States is reelected. That's a top priority."

Politico reached out for comment after the interview and he provided further insight, stating that "he's weighing two factors in his decision whether to run: Fundraising numbers from his would-be primary opponents and the direction of impeachment proceedings in the House."

If Trump doesn't get impeached, he would consider entering the New Hampshire Senate race, confident that a Trump endorsement would propel him to the win the primary (snort).

He didn't come out and say that he would be returning to the White House, saying:

“I'm not going into the White House. I have no desire to go and become a government employee. But if this fake witch hunt gears up to try to impeach the president and there is value for me to continue to be a high-profile surrogate for the president over the next many months, I will do that.”

Said, to an Audience of One (WINK, WINK).

Remember, everything he said needs to be taken as the words of an admitted liar. He stated, under oath, that he lies to the media. So he may already have a job offer at the White House.

Jumping ONTO a sinking ship.

Well, no one said Corey was a smart man.