White House Is Freaking Out After Yesterday's Testimony

Go figure, @realDonaldTrump's "one man impeachment war room" is a #fail after testimony from two brave women.

Mike Allen of Axios told MSNBC this morning that the testimony of Fiona Hill added nothing but fuel to the "fire Trump" movement.

MIKE ALLEN: House Democrats tell us that every witness who has appeared before them has bolstered their case against President Trump and they say there’s very little contradiction in the testimony. House Democrats are now going for the Pentagon — we’ve seen this reach into the State Department and the intelligence community.

And what about the fearless White House, their war room, and the perfect phone call with Ukraine?

ALLEN: We’re hearing they're tense to frantic. Administration officials recognize they have no control over all this information that’s coming out and they can see an incredible array of administration officials now being summoned, including the acting director of White House Office of Management and Budget also being called up there. We’re reporting infighting in the White House, real skepticism by some about the strategy, including the acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the White House counsel not getting along. Those are the two most vital advisers to the president on impeachment and according to Axios’ sources they’re not agreeing on how to go forward.

Couldn't happen to a more obvious den of vipers.