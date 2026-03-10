Trump Shares 2007 Prophecy: 'I Will Put It In Your Helm For Two Terms, A President'

Amid his war in Iran, President Donald Trump shared a 2007 video from the so-called Christian prophet Kim Clement.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump described the video as "Kim Clement prophesying about Donald Trump, 2007."

"This that shall take place shall be the most unusual thing and transfiguration and going into the marketplace if you wish into the news media where Time magazine will have no choice but you say what I want them to say newsweek what I want to say the view what I want to say Trump shall become a trumpet, says the Lord," Clement says in the video. "I will raise up the Trump to become a trumpet, and Bill Gates to open up the gate of a financial realm for the church, says the Lord. I will not forget 9-11. I will not forget what took place that day, and I will not forget the gatekeeper that watched over New York who will once again stand and watch over this nation, says the spirit of God."

In the video, Clement predicts "that the man that I place in the highest office shall go in whispering my name, that God said when he enters into the office. He will be shouting out by the power of the spirit, for I shall fill him with my spirit when he goes into office, and there will be a praying man in the highest seat."

"There will be a praying president, not a religious one, but I will fool the people, says the Lord. I will fool the people. Yes, I will. God says, the one that is chosen shall go in, and they shall say he has hot blood," the alleged prophet continues. "But the spirit of God says, yes, he may have heard blood, but he will bring the walls of protection on this country in a greater way, and the economy of this country shall change rapidly, says the Lord of Hosts. Listen to the word of the Lord God."

"I will put it in your helm for two terms, a president who will pray, but he will not be a praying president when he starts. I will put him in office, and then I will baptize him with a holy spirit and my power, says the Lord of hosts. Come on!"

Clement, who died in 2016 at the age of 60, was described as a "false prophet" by fellow Christians.