Lemme see if I got this right: we are in the middle of Cadet Bone Spurs’ 3-5 day pause on his 14-day extension of the initial 48 hour hard deadline of the now-indefinite ceasefire before he destroys (nukes?) Iran’s civilization. Is that right?

Again, this blog is not a foreign affairs / policy focused thingie. We’ve never played a game of Stratego or even Risk, BUT even a dummy like me knows that when your opponent is fractured, now is the time to set a baseline proposal for them to debate.

It’s basic politics, it is “framing.” You tell them what to think before they have time to think for themselves. You set the terms of the debate.



And instead we get this:

Posted this morning by the President of the United States. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-04-23T12:52:31.287Z

He hasn’t given them a deal to accept or reject. He’s set it up so that Iran gives the rest of the world the terms.

Iran doesn’t need to do anything, they have the world’s energy by the sack and are squeezing. So now the entire planet’s economy is totally eff’ed in the dark because of our Stable Jenius.



Mr. Art of the Deal is quiet-quitting. I suppose this is good for humanity, BUT it concedes that Iran owns and operates the Straight of Vermouth.

The Pod Save Whatevs Boys email thingie, however, gives us the silver lining: Wind and Solar Power are not blockaded by Iran or USA.

Donald Trump tried to end the green energy revolution. His war with Iran, however, has given it new life — whether he likes that or not.

One of President Donald Trump’s core promises has been to reverse any progress the United States had made on renewable energy. “I HATE ‘GREEN TAX CREDITS,’” Trump wrote on social media last year. “They are largely a giant SCAM.” In the early days of his presidency, Trump’s team even released a memodetailing every way they would defund the “Green New Scam.”

But Trump failed to stop the green energy revolution — and, instead, gave it fresh momentum. His war in Iran is causing many countries to reconsider the disadvantages of fossil fuel and the benefits of clean renewable energy, in ways Democrats could have only dreamed.

“Trump has done more with this half-baked war to spur the transition to a green economy than anything Kamala Harris could have realistically hoped to accomplish if she had been elected,” wrote Dean Baker, who co-founded the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

The Biden administration offered subsidies to promote green energy projects and encourage people to buy environmentally-friendly products, such as electric vehicles and solar panels. While Harris could’ve maintained or increased those subsidies, convincing the rest of the world to shift to renewables would have taken time and arduous diplomacy, Baker told What A Day.

“Trump’s war has been a freakout moment for countries,” he said. “They are redoubling their efforts to move towards clean energy, not just for environmental reasons but for national security.”

Get your electric car while you can because gas is never going to come down.

ETTD remains undefeated.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors