Floridians Allegedly Defile Trump's Golden Statue At Doral

A Twitter account has posted a photo of the desecration of the Gold statue!
Floridians Allegedly Defile Trump's Golden Statue At Doral
Credit: Screenshot/Jess Margera Xitter
By John AmatoMay 15, 2026

The Atlanta BlackStar posted this photo from X which has gone viral.

"The oversized effigy was created by sculptor Alan Cottrill, who publicly blasted Trump’s demands surrounding the project days later. Now the controversy has taken a darker turn after vandals reportedly targeted the statue."

Magera said it's not AI or a photoshop job, but was sent to him by a friend.

If this holds up -- I hope it continues. Because who doesn't want to defile his precious golden calf?

Will antifa be blamed?

How sick are these evangelical supporters of Trump to bless something as hideous as that?

They claim to know the Bible, but the statue is pure idolatry, reminiscent of the golden calf from the The Ten Commandments.

Editor's Note: Snopes says it's not true but the picture they're referring to is the TP job on the statue, not this one. We're going with the hope it's at least partially true.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon