Floridians Allegedly Defile Trump's Golden Statue At Doral

The Atlanta BlackStar posted this photo from X which has gone viral.

"The oversized effigy was created by sculptor Alan Cottrill, who publicly blasted Trump’s demands surrounding the project days later. Now the controversy has taken a darker turn after vandals reportedly targeted the statue."

Within less than 24 hours, the trump statue (in the most republican heavy area of Florida) was covered in trash, shitty diapers, toilet paper and piss. Gerrymandering, Elons money, killing mail in ballots and armed guards at voting booths isn’t going to make a fuck of difference. pic.twitter.com/tCr4z26Z0U — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) May 12, 2026

Magera said it's not AI or a photoshop job, but was sent to him by a friend.

Not ai my photographer buddy from st petes took it — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) May 13, 2026

If this holds up -- I hope it continues. Because who doesn't want to defile his precious golden calf?

Will antifa be blamed?

How sick are these evangelical supporters of Trump to bless something as hideous as that?

They claim to know the Bible, but the statue is pure idolatry, reminiscent of the golden calf from the The Ten Commandments.

Editor's Note: Snopes says it's not true but the picture they're referring to is the TP job on the statue, not this one. We're going with the hope it's at least partially true.