Scarborough: Trump's Press Conference 'One Bizarre Lie After Another'

The Trump press conference brought a lot of emotions out for the Morning Joe panel today: Anger, frustration, embarrassment, just to name a few.

REPORTER: At next year's G7, you dropped several hints about Doral and hosting next year at your property. What reassurances if any can you give the American people that you're not looking to profit off the presidency? TRUMP: With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows. They hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent rooms. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It's like such a natural. The ballrooms are among the biggest in Florida and the best. It's brand-new. and my people wanted it. from my standpoint I'm not doing to make any money. I don't want to make money. I don't care about making money.

"Well, it's a good thing he doesn't care about making money because as has been reported, Doral is in steep decline. the revenue is way down. It lost 69% revenues over the past two years," Joe Scarborough said.

"So maybe he's not trying to profit. He's trying to like get it above water, who knows?"

"Again, he doesn't care about profits. You look at all of the bankruptcies. He's given $400 million, he drives that into the ground and becomes $9 billion in debt and here we go again. But Mika, this was such a bizarre news conference yesterday, a bizarre weekend. The lies -- I mean, all over the place. Yesterday morning, when the president said --we're going to take to Richard Haas in a second about this, but just to frame this show, yesterday morning when he said we got calls from the Chinese.

"Now, that was a lie. We said it was a lie yesterday morning without even having to hear from the Chinese government that, no, they not made phone calls to Donald Trump. But he backed himself into that corner. He spent the entire weekend trying to get out of the corner because he figured out that he's actually -- his day trading has put America and American workers in a bad position and that's going to put him in a bad position next year and he lied about so many things. so many bizarre claims. One of my favorites that Melania has really grown to really like Kim Jong-un --they have a wonderful relationship. Of course, they had to be reminded that actually Melania has never met Kim Jong-un. But one bizarre claim after another. We'll go through all of those in a minute.

"We still though have to -- we have to try to figure out why it is that Donald Trump pushed -- spent this weekend pushing so hard for Vladimir Putin and doing Vladimir Putin's bidding behind closed doors to such a degree that he made everybody else uncomfortable. You know, that lie that he put out in a tweet claiming that 'Everybody over here is saying how great America is, they just don't know why the press is so negative toward me and the country.' Well, that was a lie as well. He created, as Kellyanne Conway said very early on, alternative facts, alternative reality and he did it on the world stage where he really did hurt America's reputation and its credibility."