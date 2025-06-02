C-SPAN Caller Torches 'Liar' Mike Johnson: Did Jesus Have A Work Requirement?

A caller to C-SPAN's Washington Journal program accused House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) of being a "liar" because he espouses Christianity while stripping aid from impoverished people.

During Sunday's program, an Oklahoma Democrat named Joe called in to speak to right-wing pundit Erick Erickson.

"I want to come down to the granular level of some of the teachings in the Bible," Joe said. "And one of the things that's clear in the Bible that God hates, literally hates, it says this in Proverbs, is a lying tongue. And the Republican Party, though they take oaths on the Bible to come into office, they just lie constantly."

"Even Mike Johnson is the worst liar of them all," he added. "When Jesus fed the hungry, when he turned, fed 5,000 people with fish and bread, did he have a work requirement?"

Erickson agreed that "all politicians are liars."

"As far as Jesus, you know, Jesus did feed the poor and he did a lot of great things, but he didn't make the government do them. He said, render unto Caesar what is Caesar's," he insisted. "And I just think that both sides have to be careful co-opting the Bible to say the government should do something when it's our individual responsibility."

"As a conservative, I personally think that we've abdicated too much responsibility to the government so that we, ourselves, don't have to get our hands dirty," Erickson continued. "And we would be better off then, in a better fiscal position, if you and I stepped up individually to do these things instead of making the government do it."

Johnson's "Big, Beautiful Bill" would stand as the deepest cut to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in history.