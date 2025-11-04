Trump Never Follows The Law Except To Deny SNAP Recipients Food

Two federal judges have ruled that it is illegal to stop SNAP under a government shutdown, but Jebus Johnson claimed they can't use contingency reserves to fund SNAP because of possible legal impediments.

The Trump administration is run like a criminal enterprise. Johnson's excuses are infuriating.

Demented Trump and Mike Johnson want to inflict as much pain as possible on the working class to force Democrats to sign off on their attempts to destroy healthcare in this country.

Q: Last week on Friday, you said that if there's any way to fund SNAP, that the Trump administration would be happy to do it. Now, two judges have come out saying that it is likely illegal to stop SNAP payments. One is giving the Trump administration until today to make a decision on how to move forward. What have you told President Trump about how you want him to move forward? JOHNSON: Well, he and I talked about this quite a bit over the weekend, multiple times. The president is desperate for SNAP benefits to flow to the American citizens who desperately rely upon it. He has bent over backwards, as you know, to get the troops paid, to keep WIC funding going. He's found creative solutions. The SNAP situation, as Secretary Rollins and I explained at the press conference on Friday, has legal impediments to that. It was understood, and we got legal advice, and it made sense to me that the contingency fund and SNAP could not be used unless the underlying funds were flowing. As Secretary Rollins relayed to you, this is pretty commonsensical. The contingency fund is an extra, in layman's terms, it's an extra fund that is there, for example, if you have an unexpected natural occurrence, like a hurricane or something.

If Demented Donald is desperate to help SNAP recipients, he'd authorize the funds. He's only desperate to attack the Democratic party and screw working class Americans.

Trump unabashedly murders alleged drug smugglers with glee in his heart on foreign and international waters, but is afraid of a court ruling?

They already have two rulings to base the release of the funds on. Who would sue the government ot stop the SNAP payments? Nobody. If Republicans sued to block contingency funding, no matter how much redistricting they do, they will get decimated in the midterms in 2026.

Causing pain and chaos while enriching himself is Trump's political platform.

Mike Johnson lies shamelessly: "The president is desperate for SNAP benefits to flow to the American citizens who desperately rely on it ... the SNAP situation has legal impediments." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-03T15:27:56.230Z

UPDATE: Seems Trump will deny all SNAP benefits because he is an evil mofo