After Cutting Cancer Research, Budget Director Blames NIH

The White House budget director Russell Vought told CNN's Dana Bash he wants to force the private sector to invest more money into researching cancer so he's cutting funding to the NIH.

Federal funding for medical research has been imperative to the health and safety of this country, but the Trump administration needs to make way for tax cuts for millionaires so cancer research goes out the window.

Coupling these massive cuts against the NIH and RFK Jr's cuts at the HHS, the Trump administration's new slogan should be Make Americans Dead.

BASH: I do want to start with what you submitted late Friday night. It's some of the administration's spending proposals for the coming fiscal year. It would cut non-defense spending by more than 22% slash anti-poverty programs, education grants, food and rental assistance, even billions in funding for cancer research. Let's just start with that last one. Explain why the administration wants to cut so much from cancer research. VOUGHT: Well, it's more about the NIH, and the NIH has been a bureaucracy that we believe has been weaponized against the American people. We saw that in COVID, the extent to which it doesn't even know or is willing to grapple with the extent to which it funded the Wuhan Institute through the EcoHealth Alliance, and the fact that they pay far more than even Bill Gates does for indirect costs at all the bureaucracy. So this is something that is vitally important to be able to get a handle on, and we're still going to give $28 billion to the NIH. BASH: Well, the American Cancer Society Action Network says, for the past 50 years, every significant medical breakthrough, especially in the treatment of cancer, has been linked to successful robust federal investment. Is that philosophically something that you agree with? VOUGHT: We believe that we need a strong ... have cancer still do that under the president's budget that he put in weeks ago, not last night.

Project 2025 is alive and well in the Trump administration.

Russell Vought is at the helm and the destruction he leaves in his wake will be massive.