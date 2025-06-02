Trump's Budget Boss Caught Lying About Medicaid Cuts

Russell Vought yelled 'AstroTurf' when Dana Bash outlined the life saving services the public will lose under the House bill
By John AmatoJune 2, 2025

White House Budget Director Russell Vought falsely asserted that no Medicaid cuts would be made to anyone in the Republican Budget bill that is headed to the Senate.

After CNN host Dana Bash outlined the many criticisms and worries contained in the House budget bill, including Joni Ernst's callous "we all die anyway" statement, Vought responded by calling criticisms "Astroturf."

Astroturf is a synthetic surface used in baseball and football stadiums. The idiot doesn't even know what he's talking about. It's astroturfing, fuckwit. A common tactic used by Republicans.

BASH: The other reason why we're seeing some pushback is because of the Medicaid cuts that were passed by the House and that are going to go into the Senate.

There was a town hall, which I'm sure you saw, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was asked, it was pretty raucous, about the Medicaid cuts, and she responded by saying, people were saying that people are going to die, and she said, we're all going to die. But the question that she was getting were, from constituents, were concerns about Medicaid, food stamps and other government support programs leading to people dying and premature deaths.

What do you say to those concerns?

VOUGHT: I think they're totally ridiculous. This is astroturf. This bill will preserve and protect the programs, the social safety net, but it will make it much more common sense.

Look, one out of every five or six dollars in Medicaid is improper.

We have illegal immigrants on the program, we have able-bodied working adults that don't have a work requirement that they would have in TANF or even SNAP, and those are something that's very important to institute.

That's what this bill does. No one will lose coverage as a result of this bill.

Vought is lying repeatedly. Republicans have not shown how his claims have been verified. Almost 8 million people will be kicked off Medicaid because Republicans want tax cuts for their wealthy donor base.

When Bash brought up Senate Republican criticisms, Vought had a different approach.

BASH: That's not what Josh Hawley, who is not exactly a liberal Democrat, said.

He said, it's wrong to cut healthcare for the working poor, and that's what we're talking about here with Medicaid.

VOUIGHT: Well, we continue to work with people in the Senate as to working through the specifics of the bill, what it does and what it doesn't do.

We'll continue to do that, and I think at the end of the day, the Senate will have a resounding vote in favor of a substantially similar bill.

Vought didn't say Sen. Hawley was "astroturf."

Instead, Vought wants to discuss the matter with Sen. Hawley.

Liars gotta lie.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon