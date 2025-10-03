Trump Exposes His Own Lies About Project 2025

On Thursday, Donald Trump sent out a Truth Social post glorifying Russ Vought, the famous creator of Project 2025, and said he will use his ideas to lay off many Democrat Agencies during the government shutdown.

During the 2024 election, Donald Trump repeatedly claimed in the media, rallies, and in the presidential debate that he did not know about Project 2025, considered it to be from the radical right, and that he wanted nothing to do with it.

TRUMP: I'm not an extremist at all. Like, some on the right, severe right, came up with this Project 25, and I don't even know. I mean, some of them, I know who they are. But they're very, very conservative, just like you have. They're sort of the opposite of the radical left, okay? You have the radical left, and you have the radical right. And they come up with this. I don't know what the hell it is. It's Project 2025. He's involved in Project - and then they read some of the things, and they are extreme. I mean, they're seriously extreme. But I don't know anything about it. I don't want to know anything about it. But what they do is misinformation and disinformation, and they keep saying, He's a threat to democracy.

Vice President Kamala Harris explained in detail what Trump would do with Project 2025 during the debate.

Of course, the mainstream press yawned.

As soon as Trump was sworn in, he named Russ Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

So much for considering him a radical right nutjob. Trump then immediately began implementing his ideas and used white supremacist Elon Musk and DOGE to fulfill those dreams.

All those 2024 media fact-checks that said, “Donald Trump and the Trump campaign deny any connection to Project 2025” look pretty ridiculous right now.



A Trump denial is not a fact. You just used his lies to “debunk” a reality that was obvious to anyone paying attention. pic.twitter.com/oPd5F0uCyO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 2, 2025

🚨 CNN just aired a brutal montage of Trump denying Project 2025 over and over again during the campaign.



Watch closely:

He’s not confused.

He’s not unaware.



He’s smug—because he knows he can lie to your face, then sign the orders in secret.



This was never about not knowing.… pic.twitter.com/8s8ie0NU0s — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 3, 2025

UPDATE: Gavin Newsom's office noticed this, too:

Reality.