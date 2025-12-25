Bad Guy Crookie Award For Worst Cabinet Pick: Russell Vought

Russell Vought, Project 2025 architect wins the bad guy Crookie Award for being Trump's worst cabinet member pick, which is saying something:

The defender of Christian nationalism recently co-authored the policy portion of

Project 2025, which includes dramatic cuts to critical public programs, abolishing or gutting essential government agencies, a national abortion ban, and a litany of additional far-right wish list items. While Trump has tried to distance himself from the deeply unpopular proposal, at least 140 people who worked in his first administration—including six former Cabinet secretaries—have been involved with Project 2025. Tapped to oversee an agency that plays a key role in managing civil servants, Vought was secretly recorded saying he wants government officials to be "traumatically affected" by his reforms "because they are increasingly viewed as the villains."

Vought shamelessly lied about cuts to Medicaid and then blamed the NIH for the cuts he made to cancer research.

He shuttered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau back in February, which was then overturned by a judge in March.

For being one of the most soulless, evil members of the Trump cabinet, here's your Crookie Award Russell.