SNL Does 'MAHAspital': What If The Pitt Was Run By Bob Kennedy?

Saturday night's episode of Saturday Night Live presented a faux trailer for a new series "for people who love The Pitt, but can't stand its phony liberal science."

"From producer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the team who want to make America healthy again...it's MAHAspital," a narrator says, as a doctor (host Harry Styles) shrugs off a medical team's assessment of an E.R. patient.

"What she needs is a steak. She needs protein, people," he says. "Get me beef tallow and six raw eggs, stat!"

"From producer Jillian Michaels and the Facebook group Beach Moms Against Vaccine Tyranny, comes a show set in the high-stakes medical crucible of Orange County, California," the narrator (Steve Higgins) continues.

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In "MAHAspital," steak and raw milk are perfectly suitable prescriptions. Watch the "SNL" sketch, which ribs RFK Jr. in the style of "The Pitt." — USA TODAY (@usatoday.com) 2026-03-15T23:00:11Z