MAGA Asks: Is Trump The Anti-Christ?

Posting a graphic of Trump as Jesus seems to be a bridge too far
MAGA Asks: Is Trump The Anti-Christ?
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoApril 14, 2026

Of all the heinous things Trump has said and done since he began his run at the presidency in 2015, narcissistically posting a picture of him garbed in robes and appearing to be Jesus Christ on Truth Social is finally causing Evangelical supporters and commentators to question themselves. Some are asking, is Trump a demon or the anti-Christ?

Demented Donald's attack on Iran could be viewed as the rise of a powerful deceiver, the anti-Christ who causes widespread deception, conflict, and suffering.

All I can say is, what took you so long?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon