MAGA Asks: Is Trump The Anti-Christ?

Of all the heinous things Trump has said and done since he began his run at the presidency in 2015, narcissistically posting a picture of him garbed in robes and appearing to be Jesus Christ on Truth Social is finally causing Evangelical supporters and commentators to question themselves. Some are asking, is Trump a demon or the anti-Christ?
Demented Donald's attack on Iran could be viewed as the rise of a powerful deceiver, the anti-Christ who causes widespread deception, conflict, and suffering.
All I can say is, what took you so long?
I genuinely believe Trump is currently demon possessed.
— Joel Webbon (@JoelWebbon) April 13, 2026