MAGA Asks: Is Trump The Anti-Christ?

Of all the heinous things Trump has said and done since he began his run at the presidency in 2015, narcissistically posting a picture of him garbed in robes and appearing to be Jesus Christ on Truth Social is finally causing Evangelical supporters and commentators to question themselves. Some are asking, is Trump a demon or the anti-Christ?

Demented Donald's attack on Iran could be viewed as the rise of a powerful deceiver, the anti-Christ who causes widespread deception, conflict, and suffering.

All I can say is, what took you so long?

I genuinely believe Trump is currently demon possessed. — Joel Webbon (@JoelWebbon) April 13, 2026

It’s more than blasphemy.

It’s an Antichrist spirit. https://t.co/Lqd9GkBPmO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 13, 2026

In 18 months I went from hesitantly voting for Trump to thinking there's a decent chance he's the antichrist. Whew, what a ride. — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) April 13, 2026

I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy. But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and… https://t.co/scsXaj6Rey — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 13, 2026