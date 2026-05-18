Trump's Embarrassing Taped Message At National Prayer Event

Instead of attending the National Prayer event in Washington D.C. called Rededicate 250, Trump sent a heavily edited video recording of him attempting to read a Bible passage. If you need proof of his cognitive decline, watch this video.

One would figure that, given the number of edits involved in a short video, Trump would be able to produce two and a half minutes that appeared coherent. Instead, it was uninspiring, vapid, and so cringeworthy I had to turn it off. It was as if he were a wooden puppet mouthing the words, with Putin's hand up his backside.

Evangelical MAGA's are trying to rewrite history to lie and say America was founded on Christianity. While slavery has been excised from their preferred history.

It's sickening.

This is the thanks White Christian nationalists get for supporting Demented Donald to the bitter end. His video was billed as a spiritual message, but it had as much spirituality as uncooked Ramen noodles left in your kitchen cupboard for years, long forgotten.

"Thus Solomon finished the house of the Lord and the king's house and all that came into Solomon's heart to make in the house of the Lord and in his own house he prosperously effected," Trump badly read.

If you can make it through the entire video, you're a better person than I am.

Even worse, Trump's big speech is a recycled, edited version from two weeks ago. In other words, it wasn't even recorded for that occasion.