Evangelical: God Raised Trump Up To Build The Ballroom

During Sunday's Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer from the National Mall, radio host Eric Metaxas claimed God raised up to Trump to construct his ridiculous ballroom

MAGA evangelicals are jumping into the ludicrous billion-dollar ballroom kerfuffle Trump wants to build after destroying the East wing and are now claiming God chose him to do so. It's bad enough to defend him, but using God as a defense is just pathetic.

It's as if these Christians are not real people, but cutout cartoon characters from Trump's deranged and diminished brain.

Metaxas once equated President Obama to Hitler so, you know where he stands.

METAXAS: The British challenged us again in the War of 1812, burning parts of that city named after George Washington. You may be familiar with that city. They burned parts of the city, including the White House, which at that time, if you can believe it, did not yet have a ballroom. Yes, it's hard to believe that it would take two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand. It's extraordinary. We only had to wait 200 years. So after they burned the White House, which I may have mentioned did not at that time have a ballroom, the British turned their attentions to Baltimore and Fort McHenry.

I can't believe the White House did not have a ballroom, can you? What do millions of Americans need with a ballroom anyway?

Trump destroyed the East Wing, so let him pay for it out from the millions he's grifted from the Oval office.