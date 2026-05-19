Trump Goes Full Captain Queeg On His Ballroom

While the country suffers with high inflation, skyrocketing energy fuel costs caused by Trump's sneak attack on Iran, Trump has more important things to worry about, like getting the government to fund the cost of this ridiculous construction project and trying to bully the courts to approve it without the approval of Congress.

Instead of dealing with the "affordability" crisis he has created, Trump is acting more and more like Humphrey Bogart's insane and paranoid Capt. Queeg from The Caine Mutiny and instead of being obsessed with strawberries, it's the ballroom.

Forget about the price at the gas pump; Trump gave a tour to the media about the ongoing work being done to construct his new ballroom.

Priorities, people!

TRUMP: Look at this section, this is the different façade. So this is a Greek, more or less; it comes out of Greece. This is the ultimate façade for Greece. This faces the Treasury Building. This faces, this is a different façade, that's Rome, and that faces the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, etc. So you have two façades, primarily you have two entrances, you have here, you have here, but the primary entrance is through the White House, directly through the White House. And it's really something, I think you can see the complexity.

Holding up his whiteboard showing plans for how the ballroom will look after completion is as cringeworthy as it gets.

Trump wants to turn the White House and its surrounding grounds into a Greek/Roman monument to himself.

He says he will pay for it himself, but we know that won't happen. If Trump is paying for then why did Republicans include a billion dollars to fund the ballroom?

TRUMP: So all of this was paid for by myself, and because I keep hearing like, I'm not, we are making a gift of this, this is a gift, this is not going to be paid for by the taxpayer. We have a judge that thinks it's a terrible thing that we're making a gift, he said it's terrible that we're making a gift that should be paid for by the taxpayer, that's one I've never heard before, but I'm sure maybe, I don't know, maybe he doesn't understand. This is a gift to the United States of America, and more than a gift, it's going to be one of the most beautiful buildings that's ever been built in the country, or in Washington D.C. So here's the other facade, you see over here, and again, this is taken, these great classical buildings they're taken out of different times.

Trump destroyed the East Wing without congressional approval, so a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction based on that.

An appeals court is allowing some construction to take place, and that's why Trump's over there hyping his monstrosity.

This man is not well.

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