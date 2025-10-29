Trump Fires Entire Agency Tasked With Reviewing His Gaudy Ballroom

The White House on Tuesday terminated the entire federal agency tasked with reviewing Donald Trump’s construction projects, including his planned triumphal arch and White House ballroom. All six members of the Commission of Fine Arts, which provides advice to the president, Congress, and local government officials on design matters related to construction projects in the capital region, are out.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as a member of the Commission of Fine Arts is terminated, effective immediately,” reads an email, The Washington Post reports.

"The commission, which was established by Congress more than a century ago and traditionally includes a mix of architects and urban planners, is charged with providing advice to the president, Congress and local government officials on design matters related to construction projects in the capital region," the outlet reports. "Its focus includes government buildings, monuments and memorials. White House officials have traditionally sought the agency’s approval."

According to author Michael Wolff, Trump wanted to keep the destruction of the White House’s East Wing hidden from the American public. “[Trump] said—this was given to me as a quote—he said, ‘F---. But can we do the demolition at night?“ Wolff recalled.

Pete Buttigieg on Trump's gilded ballroom:

Trump building himself a new gold-plated ballroom at the White House shows what he really cares about - which is definitely not you. pic.twitter.com/tph7a15Fi2 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 28, 2025

During his first term, Trump said, “I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president. But I don’t even talk about that.”

There is no oversight with this administration — no guardrails, nothing — as he runs roughshod over accountability, rights, and decency daily. Even the jaw-dropping visual of the East Wing being demolished didn't bother MAGA. At this point, they can't deny being in a destructive cult.