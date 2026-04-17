Trump Throws Massive Fit After Judge Refuses His Fancy Bunker-Ballroom

Donald J. Trump (the J stands for Jesus, apparenlty) responded to a judge's ruling that halted work on a White House ballroom by dramatically declaring that no president could be truly secure without the space. On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Richard issued a ruling that blocked all above-ground construction of the ballroom, following Trump's assertion that a limited national security exception in an earlier decision would allow the entire project to move forward.

Trump took to Truth Social to lash out at the judge in a lengthy post.

"The White House doesn’t have a Ballroom (No Taxpayer Money!), which Presidents have desperately wanted and desired for over 150 years, but a Trump Hating, Washington, D.C. District Court Judge, a man who has gone out of his way to undermine National Security, and to make sure that this Great Gift to America gets delayed, or doesn’t get built, is attempting to prevent future Presidents and World Leaders from having a safe and secure large scale Meeting Place, or Ballroom, one with Bomb Shelters, a State of the Art Hospital and Medical Facilities, Protective Partitioning, Top Secret Military Installations, Structures, and Equipment, Protective Missile Resistant Steel, Columns, Roofs, and Beams, Drone Proof Ceilings and Roofs, Military Grade Venting, and Bullet, Ballistic, and Blast Proof Glass —which all means that no future President, living in the White House without this Ballroom, can ever be Safe and Secure at Events, Future Inaugurations, or Global Summits. This Magnificent Space will allow them to carry out their vital duties as the Leader of our Nation," he wrote.

Holy cow, can you believe that's all in one sentence?

"Furthermore, the Ballroom, which is being constructed on budget and ahead of schedule, is needed now," he continued. "Almost all material necessary for its construction is being built and/or on its way to the site, ready for installation and erection. Much of it has already been paid for, costing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars."

"If somebody, especially one with no standing, had a complaint — Why wasn’t it filed many months earlier, long before Construction was started?" he added. "The Public Record was open for all to see. Everybody knew that it was planned, and going to be built. This highly political Judge, and his illegal overreach, is out of control, and costing our Nation greatly. This is a mockery to our Court System! The Ballroom is deeply important to our National Security, and no Judge can be allowed to stop this Historic and Militarily Imperative Project. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

He didn't need to add his name to that hot mess. No one cries as much as Donald J. Trump. “This is a mockery to our Court System!” screams the guy who’s spent years calling the entire judiciary rigged unless it rules his way.

The best part of his massive, overprivileged crybaby tantrum? Trump again insists it’s “No Taxpayer Money!” while casually mentioning it’s already cost hundreds of millions of dollars and materials are “on their way.” If it's not built with taxpayer dollars, then it appears that more wealthy people are buying access to this president.

The economy: Meh.

Wars? Next question.

Fortified ballroom with bulletproof chandeliers so we can host fancy summits in style? National emergency.

Classic Trump.