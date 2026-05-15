Trump Border Patrol Chief Resigns Amid Thailand Prostitute Allegations

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks abruptly resigned Thursday amid a Washington Examiner story detailing his obsession traveling overseas to have sex with prostitutes.

Banks gave a different reason why he's leaving to Fox News.

"It's just time," Banks told Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. "I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen," he said. "Time to pass the reigns, 37 years, it's time to enjoy the family and life."

The Examiner reports: "Banks “bragged” to colleagues while in his previous management role at Border Patrol about paying for sex with prostitutes while traveling in Colombia and Thailand over the course of a decade. Banks’ behavior was said to have been investigated by Customs and Border Protection officials twice, including last year, but the investigation ended abruptly while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in office, leading to more questions."

The Examiner wouldn't publish something this damaging to the Trump administration if they didn't have as many sources as they do.

It's almost like a prerequisite to be a sex creep to join Trump's administration.

Good fucking riddance.