Amid Scandals, Missouri Governor Resigns

At long last, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens just announced his resignation, effective June 1st. It's about time.

Greitens has been facing the threat of impeachment not only for his affair, rape and blackmail of a woman he had an affair with in 2015, but also his misuse of his nonprofit's mailing list for his gubernatorial campaign.

Once he was an up-and-coming Republican star. Now he's just a Republican crook like the rest of them.

This resignation should have happened already. But it didn't happen until today, the day a judge said the legislature could subpoena his nonprofit's financial records. God only knows what's in those records besides the usual malfeasance.

Of course, he managed to resign while blaming all the conspiracies and mean people for making him a victim because have you ever heard a member of the party of personal responsibility take responsibility?

Next stop for swamp-draining: The White House?

Greitens' Governor-As-Victim Resignation Statement follows (video above):

I love our people. That love remains. I am thankful to all those who have worked beside me, sweated beside me, those who gave their time, their energy, and their precious resources so that we could pursue our mission, taking Missouri in a new and direction. We have accomplished a lot together. I am proud of you, and I am proud of all of our work.

The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me, for my family, for my team, for my friends, and for many, many people that I love.

This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family. Millions of dollars of mounting legal bills. Endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends. Legal harassment of colleagues, friends, and campaign workers, and it's clear for the forces that oppose us, there's no end in sight.

I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love. I know and people of good faith know that I am not perfect. But I have not broken any laws for nor committed any offense worthy of this treatment.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Let the fairness of this process be judged by history. It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve as your governor. Traveling the state, I have talked to many of you to harbor extraordinary anger at this ordeal and for those who have pushed and promoted it. For those who would be moved to vengeance, let us allow and God to bring justice. We must as we've always done, work to improve the lives of those around us.

This is not the end of our fight. I will always be a fighter for the people of Missouri. A great deal of work is left undone. The time has come, though, to tend to those who have been wound wounded, and to care for those who need us most.

So for the moment, let us walk off the battlefield with our heads held high. We have a good and proud story to tell our children. Let's love them and each other every day. May god continue to bless you and to bless the great state of Missouri. Thank you.