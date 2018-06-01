IRONY: Eric Greitens' Last Official Act Is To Sign Revenge Porn Law
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has left the building as of 5:00 PM Central time, but before he left, he had one last bill to sign.
TPM:
Hours before he was to leave office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday signed into law a measure that makes it a crime to try to blackmail a person using a private sexual image — the same allegation that led to his downfall.
The new “revenge porn” law makes it a felony to threaten the nonconsensual dissemination of such an image by coercing another person to refrain from an action.The governor has been accused of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015 and warning her he would distribute it if she ever spoke of their encounter.
Oh, sweet irony.
Don't let the door hit you on the butt on the way out, Mr. Greitens.
