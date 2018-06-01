IRONY: Eric Greitens' Last Official Act Is To Sign Revenge Porn Law

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has left the building as of 5:00 PM Central time, but before he left, he had one last bill to sign.

TPM:

Hours before he was to leave office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday signed into law a measure that makes it a crime to try to blackmail a person using a private sexual image — the same allegation that led to his downfall.

The new “revenge porn” law makes it a felony to threaten the nonconsensual dissemination of such an image by coercing another person to refrain from an action.The governor has been accused of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015 and warning her he would distribute it if she ever spoke of their encounter.