Missouri Governor Allegedly Used Revenge Porn To Blackmail His Mistress

Eric Greitens has been a very naughty boy. He has admitted to an affair with his hair stylist, but isn't copping to the claim that he took a nude picture of her after taping her wrists and blindfolding her. Still, that claim is now out there.

WMOV reports that self-proclaimed family man and Missouri Governor Eric Greitens had an affair with the woman who styled his hair in 2015.

Her husband at the time recorded her telling him about the affair after it happened. Missouri is a one-party consent state, so he was able to record without her knowledge or consent.

Here is where she confesses that she went to Greitens' house. His wife and children were apparently not home.

Ex-Husband: “Tell me the truth. The truth. Only the truth.

Woman: So, on Saturday morning, before my first client, I did go to his house.

Ex-Husband: For the first time?

Woman: For the first time. Ever. Like I said, nothing, period, had ever happened or taken place until this snowball. This (expletive) tornado just happened. I know I brought this on.”

There was mutual attraction:

Woman: "I met Eric a year ago and I instantly had a big crush on him."

There was some discussion about whether they should meet, and she finally agreed to go to his house because he couldn't be seen with her in public, even having coffee. Things rapidly turned sexual.

Woman: "He said: "I'll make you feel better. I'll make you feel good. Come downstairs. I want to show you how to do a proper pull-up. And I knew he was being sexual and I still let him. And he used some sort of tape, I don't what it was, and taped my hands to these rings and then put a blindfold on me.”

She was a little scared by that:

Woman: "I didn't even know. I feel like I don't even know. I was just numb. I just stood there and didn't (expletive) know."

And then, reason to be afraid.

Woman: “He stepped back, I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said: "you're never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere."

Greitens has released a statement admitting to the affair but denying the blackmail. According to the woman, he told her he erased the photo at the end of their session.

If this were a Democrat, he would already be hearing myriad calls for his resignation. But Greitens is a Republican, and one with close ties to Vice President Mike Pence. Still, there is at least some attention from some Republicans to what is being reported here.

Sen. Gary Romine, a Farmington Republican, joined the call for @HawleyMO to investigate allegations of blackmail against @EricGreitens. If they are true, Romine said, Greitens must either "resign or face impeachment."https://t.co/3DUEALjTe3#moleg — Jason Hancock (@J_Hancock) January 11, 2018

Eric Greitens has been a naughty boy. How naughty remains to be seen. But if these allegations are true, he should resign and be prosecuted.