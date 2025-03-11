Tuberville Defends Trump's Stock Market Collapse Like A Second Grader

Senator Tommy Tuberville claimed that the stock market collapse caused by Trump's tariffs was because it has been over bloated and people keeping scoreboards.

Is this idiot serious?

Tuberville knows as much about the stock market as does a child playing in a sandbox when asked to explain the debt ceiling.

There are always corrections in the market, but this collapse was predicated solely by Trump's moronic yo-yo tariffs and telling the country a recession might be in order.

The market works by keeping score, you fucking twit.

TUBERVILLE: And the only problem you have with these tariffs, there's always a scoreboard and that's going to be the stock market. And people are looking at the stock market like, hey, this is how it's going to continue to be for months and months and months. That's not going to happen. You know, we were probably over bloated with the stock market here for a while. We went up quite a bit. But at the end of the day, it's about fairness, it's about having fair tariffs, everybody on the same page. And again, we've got President Trump has put together a smart group of people that understand a lot about the dollar, a lot about foreign currency. All the things are going on at the end of the day. It's all going to work out and it's going to work out better for the United States of America.

There is nothing fair about Trump's tariffs. The stock mark has been collapsing since Trump began waxing poetically about his beautiful tariffs that will make the country rich.

Trump's people are forced to promote tariffs because TrumpJesus told them to. They understand that if the US puts tariffs on our trade partners, they will in kind do the same to us, which will cause prices to skyrocket.

It's not rocket science.

It's not fifth grade math.