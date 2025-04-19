Customs And Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Multiple Child Sex Crimes

Jason Michael Drown, 40, was arrested by Gilbert Police in Arizona for (alleged!) multiple sex crimes against children. Homeland Security agents uncovered pornographic images of three children that were accessed from Drown's IP address, according to court documents. In total, Drown is accused of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The girls he perved on were between the ages of 8 and 10.

ABC 15 reports:

Court paperwork confirms that Drown is a Customs and Border Patrol agent.

CBP officials released the following statement regarding the arrest:

"On April 8, 2025, at approximately 10:50 a.m., a CBP employee was arrested for state charges related to child pornography by the Gilbert Police Department. The incident is under investigation by the Gilbert Police Department and supported by the DHS Office of Inspector General, and under review by CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility.

CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. An arrest is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Court paperwork indicates the initial investigation into the case started in November 2024 as a proactive operation to combat child sexual exploitation.

In November, HSI agents were able to download three files they found available from the suspect's device through his IP address.