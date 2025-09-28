‘Never Come To The U.S. Again!’: Road Rage Video Of U.S. Border Officer Goes Viral

It's unclear what made the officer chase the Canadian tourist down "at a high rate of speed," as they were several miles from a border crossing when the incident occurred. What is clear, though, is that it's yet another black eye for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where such incidents of harassment have become common in recent months.

Source: Toronto Star

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says it is conducting a “managerial review” after a video posted on Reddit Thursday shows what appears to be a CBP agent in a pickup truck speeding toward and yelling at an Ontario driver in New York state, about three kilometres from the Canadian border.

The video showed a man wearing a CBP Field Operations patch drive close behind the filming driver, before pulling up alongside them: “Never come to the U.S. again,” they could be heard saying.

After noticing the driver was filming, the supposed CBP officer slowed down, before speeding up and overtaking the driver without using a turn signal.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday on exit 24 of Interstate 190, near Niagara, N.Y., according to the video. The poster said the purported CBP officer honked after noticing their Ontario plate.

The user who first posted the video did not immediately respond to the Star’s request for comment.

CBP is now conducting a “managerial review of this incident.”