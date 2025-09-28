‘Never Come To The U.S. Again!’: Road Rage Video Of U.S. Border Officer Goes Viral

A dashcam video of a CBP agent in a pickup truck speeding toward and yelling at an Ontario driver in New York state, a couple of miles from the border.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 28, 2025

It's unclear what made the officer chase the Canadian tourist down "at a high rate of speed," as they were several miles from a border crossing when the incident occurred. What is clear, though, is that it's yet another black eye for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where such incidents of harassment have become common in recent months.

Source: Toronto Star

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says it is conducting a “managerial review” after a video posted on Reddit Thursday shows what appears to be a CBP agent in a pickup truck speeding toward and yelling at an Ontario driver in New York state, about three kilometres from the Canadian border.

The video showed a man wearing a CBP Field Operations patch drive close behind the filming driver, before pulling up alongside them: “Never come to the U.S. again,” they could be heard saying.

After noticing the driver was filming, the supposed CBP officer slowed down, before speeding up and overtaking the driver without using a turn signal.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday on exit 24 of Interstate 190, near Niagara, N.Y., according to the video. The poster said the purported CBP officer honked after noticing their Ontario plate.

The user who first posted the video did not immediately respond to the Star’s request for comment.

CBP is now conducting a “managerial review of this incident.”

And one of the many Twitter posts with the video, as well as the original Reddit post.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon