Artists Tell Trump To F**k Himself Over Slapping His Name On Kennedy Center

Following Hamilton's lead, performers are now boycotting the Kennedy Center after Trump unconscionably slapped his name on the venerated structure to stroke his ego.

The NY Times is now reporting, "Two New Year’s Eve performances by the Cookers as an “all-star jazz septet that will ignite the Terrace Theater stage with fire and soul.” But those performances, like an annual Christmas Eve jazz concert hosted by Chuck Redd, are now canceled."



Shows were canceled for Christmas Eve and now January 14th, as a response to Trump trying to hijack the per-eminent performing arts venue in the country.

Kristy Lee, who was scheduled to perform Jan. 14, announced her cancellation on Instagram, saying canceling shows hurts, “but losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck.” “When American history starts getting treated like something you can ban, erase, rename, or rebrand for somebody else’s ego, I can’t stand on that stage and sleep right at night,” said Lee, who described herself as "just a folk singer from Alabama."

MAGA cultist Richard Grenell, who has no business being near the center, whined like the partisan asshole he is.

The artists who are now canceling shows were booked by the previous far-left leadership.

Their actions prove that the previous team was more concerned about booking far left political activists rather than artists willing to perform for everyone regardless of their political… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 30, 2025

It's no joke for these performers to cancel. They aren't multimillionaires like Trump's circle of cultists and need these gigs.

Grenell vowed to sue Chuck Redd for a million dollars over his cancellation because the only tactic Demented Donald supporters use are bullying and lawsuits.

Grenell should look in the mirror after becoming the interim president of the center after Trump fired the board. He led the charge to put King George Trump's name ahead of John F. Kennedy's.

MAGAts disgrace everything their grubby hands touch.

