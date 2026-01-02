Artists Tell Trump To F**k Himself Over Slapping His Name On Kennedy Center

Billy Hart just cancelled his New Year's Eve gig!
By John AmatoJanuary 2, 2026

Following Hamilton's lead, performers are now boycotting the Kennedy Center after Trump unconscionably slapped his name on the venerated structure to stroke his ego.

The NY Times is now reporting, "Two New Year’s Eve performances by the Cookers as an “all-star jazz septet that will ignite the Terrace Theater stage with fire and soul.” But those performances, like an annual Christmas Eve jazz concert hosted by Chuck Redd, are now canceled."

Shows were canceled for Christmas Eve and now January 14th, as a response to Trump trying to hijack the per-eminent performing arts venue in the country.

Kristy Lee, who was scheduled to perform Jan. 14, announced her cancellation on Instagram, saying canceling shows hurts, “but losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck.”

“When American history starts getting treated like something you can ban, erase, rename, or rebrand for somebody else’s ego, I can’t stand on that stage and sleep right at night,” said Lee, who described herself as "just a folk singer from Alabama."

MAGA cultist Richard Grenell, who has no business being near the center, whined like the partisan asshole he is.

It's no joke for these performers to cancel. They aren't multimillionaires like Trump's circle of cultists and need these gigs.

Grenell vowed to sue Chuck Redd for a million dollars over his cancellation because the only tactic Demented Donald supporters use are bullying and lawsuits.

Grenell should look in the mirror after becoming the interim president of the center after Trump fired the board. He led the charge to put King George Trump's name ahead of John F. Kennedy's.

MAGAts disgrace everything their grubby hands touch.

.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon