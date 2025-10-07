Gay GOPers Boo Progressive Guitar Player's Kennedy Center Performance

The Kennedy Center’s workers’ union is demanding an investigation after guitar player Yasmin Williams was heckled during a recent performance by a group of conservatives, seemingly at the behest of Trump appointees. Via Rolling Stone:

Williams’ show at the Kennedy Center took place Sept. 18, several months after the guitarist shared a contentious email exchange between herself and Richard Grenell — the Trump crony named interim executive director at the Kennedy Center — over changes to the institution’s DEI initiatives and the cancellation of certain shows. While Williams considered calling off her own performance in protest, she decided to go ahead with it in solidarity with the Kennedy Center staff and their union.

At the end of her note at the time, Williams included a good-natured dig at Grenell, saying he could “come too… only if you can stomach sitting next to people who may not look like you or have your same politics… and if you can handle a polite verbal jab (or two) from me.”

It’s unclear if Grenell (who was also just added to Live Nation’s board of directors) attended the show, but Kennedy Center staffers told the Washingtonian that the interim chairman’s office did set aside 50 seats for members of the Log Cabin Republicans, a gay conservative group. The Kennedy Center United Arts Workers union has since alleged that it was the Grenell-appointed executive vice president, Rick Loughery, who gave out the front row seats and free drink tickets, along with “instructions to harass [Williams] and disrupt the performance.”

The D.C. chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans was already scheduled to hold its monthly meeting that night on the Kennedy Center terrace, but a widely-circulated email to members “encouraged” them to arrive early for Williams’ concert. The email described Williams as “liberal,” adding, “She is apparently vocal [sic] opponent of President Trump and The Kennedy Center’s decision to hold a vigil for Charlie Kirk. Let’s make sure the audience is filled with patriots!”

While Williams had plenty of fans and supporters in the crowd, the conservative group reportedly heckled, booed, and harassed the guitarist throughout her performance. In a video of the performance, which is still up on YouTube, a loud bunch of boos can be heard after Williams said, “I don’t support anyone affiliated with the Trump administration at all, especially you, Ric Grenell.” At one point, someone in the crowd allegedly told Williams that she should mention Kirk. Williams later claimed that, because of the disruptions, security “escorted her out of the building” after the show.