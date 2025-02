Good Sunday morning to you! We've now slogged our way through three weeks and only have a zilliion more to come. As always, fighting culture wars is exhausting, but here we are. I'm sure they'll book the Podunk Christian Men's Choir for the Kennedy Center Honors, so all the folks at home can sing along.

Here's your open thread and cartoon to start the day. Get in your comfy chair with your favorite warm beverages and kick back, let us watch the Sunday shows so you don't have to.

- Karoli