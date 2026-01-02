Is Trump Slashing Tariffs To Save Face From Supreme Court?

Over the holidays, Trump announced he is delaying and most likely ditching increased tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for a year, citing ongoing trade talks.

On the heels of that backtrack, Italy said, "the US Department of Commerce (DoC) had reviewed the proposed tariffs and reduced them to a range of between 2% and 14%.

Trump had threatened to impose tariffs as high as 92% on Italian pasta companies, after accusing 13 producers including Barilla, La Molisana and Pastificio Lucio Garofalo of selling their products at unfairly low prices.

Trump has been screaming that his idiotic tariffs have saved America, when they've only taxed US consumers.

And SCOTUS is scheduled to rule on tariffs by the end of 2025 , sometime in the coming weeks, maybe by June, possibly in such a vague way that nobody knows what actually happened.

Trump is trying to steal the money importers have paid in illegal tariffs before SCOTUS rules the tariffs were illegal. www.politico.com/news/2025/12... — emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-12-14T21:11:09.616Z

It's entirely possible that someone in the administration sees the writing on the wall and wants to preempt SCOTUS telling Trump no.

Or it's also possible that TACO Trump is manipulating markets again.

Remember, the reason Trump claimed he has the POWER to levy tariffs (which is the sole discretion of Congress per the Constitution) is that we were in the middle of a considerable trade EMERGENCY.

He’s backing down on all sorts of tariffs but I’m pretty sure I remember being told they are urgently needed as part of a national emergency. — Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) 2026-01-01T14:17:24.706Z

What happened to the dire emergency that required tariffs on kitchen remodeling? — Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) 2026-01-01T14:19:23.300Z