Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Child Sex Trafficking

For the last several months, Republicans have been going on and on about Trump supposedly closing the southern border. And if an immigrant is accused of committing a crime, even jay walking, the right wingers will blow their dog whistles until they are blue in the face, which they think matches their rednecks. They will also spout off about the great border patrol agents and how heroic they are.

It's all to distract us from whom the real monsters are:

A Tucsonn Sector Border Patrol agent has been indicted on 24 felony charges, including 10 counts of child sex trafficking, the latest in a series of sexual-misconduct convictions or charges against U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in Arizona. Willcox border agent Bart Conrad Yager, 39, was also charged with six counts of “pandering,” or encouraging someone to engage in prostitution; one count of attempted child sex trafficking; and two counts of fraud, between July 2023 and March 2024 in Cochise County, indictments from the Cochise County Attorney’s Office show. On Thursday, county prosecutors also charged Yager with five drug-related felonies: possession or use of the anabolic steroid trenbolone and testosterone; sale or transportation of trenbolone and testosterone; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all in 2025.

The report goes on to list the gruesome crimes they say Yager committed. But the report also includes the fact that Yager was investigated for a rape case ten years earlier, which Customs and Border Patrol claim to have no knowledge of.

This raises questions about what kind of background checks the Dept of Homeland Security is doing on these people who are supposed to be protecting us and what kind of supervision they are receiving that this asshat could commit so many crimes.

If the corporate media weren't so cravenly, maybe someone could ask ICE Barbie about what the hell she has been doing besides cosplay and polling for which glamour photo her followers like best.