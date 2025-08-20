Kristi Noem Says Entire Southern Border Wall To Be Painted Black

"Kristi Noem is at it again. Cosplaying as a border guard while praising Donald Trump’s genius idea: paint the wall black so it’s harder to climb.Because nothing says ‘serious policymaker’ like thinking a sunbaked fence will stop people," tweeted one Twitter user.

Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that the entire border wall along the southern border with Mexico is going to be painted black to make it hotter and deter illegal immigration — and she credited President Trump with the idea.

Noem spoke during a visit to a portion of the wall in New Mexico, where she also picked up a roller brush to help out with the painting.

She touted the height of the wall as well as the depth as ways to deter people seeking to go over or under the walls. And then Noem said Homeland Security was going to be trying black paint to make the metal hotter.

“That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb. So we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally,” Noem said.