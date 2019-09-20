Stable Genius Tries To Give Away All The Border Security Features To Eager Reporters

Okay, so a General in the United States of America military told Trump about the “wall” being wired with sensors but asked hm not to tell anyone about it because that would make it easy to sabotage this massively expensive electronic system.

And what does Trump do?

Standing in front of the press with all the engineers, border security people, and the aforementioned General, it went something like this.

“They’re wired, so that we will know if somebody is trying to break through.” Turning to Lt Gen Todd Semonite, chief of the US Army Corps of Engineers, Mr Trump added: “You may want to discuss that a little bit, general.” But he was told: “Sir, there could be some merit in not discussing it.”

Oh hell no. Trump wasn’t having any of that.

To nervous laughter from officials, Mr Trump continued: “Ok. I like that. That was a great answer. I’ll just tell you they’re wired, ok? They’re wired. They’re technologically very advanced, all set up for cameras any place we want. “They’re all wired out for drone technology. Anything you want, we have.” The fence posts themselves are steel tubes, filled with concrete and rebar and topped with flat panels. ”It’s the Rolls-Royce version,” Mr Trump said.

And the lesson for today is … if you want someone to break or destroy the wall, let Trump tell them how to do it. Then he can build another wall.